Identiv (INVE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get Identiv alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Identiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.70 million, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of -0.09. Identiv has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Identiv had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. sell-side analysts predict that Identiv will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Identiv stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.87% of Identiv worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.