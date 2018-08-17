IDEX Membership Reaches One Day Volume of $4,183.00 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, IDEX Membership has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. IDEX Membership has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $4,183.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX Membership token can now be purchased for $1,265.51 or 0.19363395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00294095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00158614 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000218 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012430 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00035402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDEX Membership launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale.

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

