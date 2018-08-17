IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Stake Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $27,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $214,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.33.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total value of $332,305.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin bought 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $242.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,479.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at $342,599.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,699 shares of company stock worth $2,515,943. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $243.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.77. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.09 and a fifty-two week high of $252.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 703.80% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $580.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

