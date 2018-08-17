IDOL COIN (IDOL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $13,874.00

IDOL COIN (CURRENCY:IDOL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. IDOL COIN has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $13,874.00 worth of IDOL COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDOL COIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IDOL COIN has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00293213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00159105 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000213 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012480 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00035299 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IDOL COIN Profile

IDOL COIN’s total supply is 77,700,000,000 tokens. IDOL COIN’s official Twitter account is @IDOL_COIN_. The official website for IDOL COIN is idolco.in/en.

Buying and Selling IDOL COIN

IDOL COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDOL COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDOL COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDOL COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

