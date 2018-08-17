Incyte (INCY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/15/2018 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/14/2018 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/8/2018 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/1/2018 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/1/2018 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “INCY’s 1Q print/report (initial thoughts here; slides here) this morning was relatively uneventful. Following the success of REACH1 in acute GVHD, management is planning a regulatory filing in 3Q18 (recall Jakafi has BTD status) with plans for an immediate launch upon approval. Also, as previously disclosed, a filing for the FGFR inhibitor in cholangiocarcinoma is still anticipated in 2019, pending final data follow- up (interim data at recent investor day). We’re maintaining our OW given shares are trading at a discount to our DCF derived fair value for the base business. With that said, we suspect it will require some significant execution on the relatively broad pipeline for investors to more actively re-engage with the story.””

7/31/2018 – Incyte was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

7/27/2018 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They wrote, “We are maintaining our Outperform rating for Incyte. Recently, Novartis reported Jakavi sales of $239 million for 2Q18, showcasing continued strong year-over-year growth, although the revenues were slightly lower than consensus estimates of $245 million (in line with our estimate of $240 million). Separately, Lilly reported Olumiant sales of $45 million worldwide (consensus of $47 million versus our estimate of $35 million), representing a growth of ~40% since 1Q18. Given the growing Jakafi franchise, a burgeoning pipeline addressing significant market opportunities that is largely not appreciated by most investors, and a cash position of $1.3 billion (pro forma), we continue to recommend shares of INCY to long-term, risk-tolerant investors.””

7/25/2018 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/23/2018 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Incyte's Jakafi continues to drive growth propelled by increase in patient demand. Jakafi’s performance is expected to get a further boost with a potential label expansion. Incyte expects to submit an sNDA seeking approval of Jakafi in patients with steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease in the second half of 2018. The recent FDA approval of Olumiant 2 mg will further boost investor sentiment as Incyte received milestone payment from Lilly. However, Incyte suffered a huge setback with failure of the phase III study, ECHO-301, evaluating epacadostat in combination with Keytruda as it was one of the most promising candidates. Further, the approval of the 4mg dose of baricitinib is also doubtful. Moreover, Incyte’s dependence on only Jakafi is concerning. Shares have underperformed the industry in the last six months.”

7/20/2018 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Incyte's Jakafi continues to drive growth propelled by increase in patient demand. Jakafi’s performance is expected to get a further boost with a potential label expansion. Incyte expects to submit an sNDA seeking approval of Jakafi in patients with steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease in the second half of 2018. The recent FDA approval of Olumiant 2 mg will further boost investor sentiment as Incyte received milestone payment from Lilly. However, Incyte suffered a huge setback with failure of the phase III study, ECHO-301, evaluating epacadostat in combination with Keytruda as it was one of the most promising candidates. Further, the approval of the 4mg dose of baricitinib is also doubtful. Moreover, Incyte’s dependence on only Jakafi is concerning. Shares have underperformed the industry in the last six months.”

7/17/2018 – Incyte was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/13/2018 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

6/26/2018 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $76.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/24/2018 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We came away from an incrementally better overall appreciation of the breadth of the company’s pipeline and potential near term commercial opportunities. Management focused on six lead product candidates in relatively later stages of development, including 1) expanded opportunities for ruxolitinib/Jakafi; 2) itacitinib in in FGFR mutated tumors; 4) INCB50465 (PI3kd) in B-cell malignancies; 5) INCMGA0012 (PD-1) in various solid tumors; 6) and topical ruxolitinib in dermatologic diseases. While INCY no longer has the “home run” potential of IDO, we thought management effectively conveyed the message that a number of potential “singles and doubles” are in the near term lineup.””

6/23/2018 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

INCY stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,910. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $60.22 and a 52 week high of $140.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. Incyte had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $521.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $43,232.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Incyte by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

