Indus (INH) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on Indus (ETR:INH) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €66.80 ($75.91) price target on shares of Indus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on shares of Indus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €69.33 ($78.78).

Get Indus alerts:

Shares of INH traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €53.50 ($60.80). The company had a trading volume of 9,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,718. Indus has a fifty-two week low of €53.90 ($61.25) and a fifty-two week high of €66.20 ($75.23).

Indus Company Profile

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.