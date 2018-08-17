Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) Short Interest Update

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,855,326 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the July 13th total of 43,242,465 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,908,026 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLI opened at $75.82 on Friday. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $80.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 266.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,460,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,931 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,514,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,116 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 119.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 2,600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,861 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 82.3% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,210,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,383,000 after purchasing an additional 998,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 433.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,009,000 after purchasing an additional 820,551 shares in the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

