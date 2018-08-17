Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (INNT) Stock Price Up 6.3% on Strong Earnings

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 714,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 383,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,923.83% and a negative net margin of 218.08%.

INNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price objective on Innovate Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 795.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 55,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 71,891.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 882,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,804,000 after acquiring an additional 881,395 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $814,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease.

