Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) vs. Luminex (LMNX) Financial Analysis

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LMNX) and Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminex has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Luminex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -252.95% -71.53% -53.05% Luminex 10.57% 7.44% 6.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Luminex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Luminex 0 3 1 0 2.25

Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Luminex has a consensus price target of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.48%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Luminex.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Luminex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $42.22 million 9.75 -$88.20 million ($1.09) -4.13 Luminex $306.57 million 3.87 $29.42 million $0.91 29.22

Luminex has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Inovio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luminex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Luminex shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Luminex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Luminex pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals does not pay a dividend. Luminex pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Luminex beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. The company is involved in conducting and planning clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers; prostate, breast, lung, and pancreatic cancers; hepatitis C virus; hepatitis B virus; human immunodeficiency virus; Ebola virus; middle east respiratory syndrome; and Zika virus. Its partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, The Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, GeneOne Life Science Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Plumbline Life Sciences, Inc., the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Drexel University, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, United States Military HIV Research Program, U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system. The company also provides MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; and xTAG assays and products to identify the causative agent for respiratory and gastrointestinal infections, as well as IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping and pharmacogenetic assays used to profile genetic mutations related to drug metabolism. In addition, it offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, analyte specific reagents, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables, such as ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, ARIES group B strep assays, ARIES group A strep assays, ARIES bordetella assays, and ARIES C. difficile assays; and VERIGENE test cartridges, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. The company serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.

