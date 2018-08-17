Insider Buying: SRC Energy Inc (SRCI) CEO Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) CEO Lynn A. Peterson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $185,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,232.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI opened at $9.19 on Friday. SRC Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.87 million. SRC Energy had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 18.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRCI. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of SRC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SRC Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,684,662 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $371,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SRC Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,921,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $153,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SRC Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,286,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $115,861,000 after acquiring an additional 639,985 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SRC Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,642,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,180,000 after acquiring an additional 550,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in SRC Energy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,338,357 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,454 shares in the last quarter.

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

