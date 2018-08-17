Insider Buying: ZCL Composites Inc. (ZCL) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

ZCL Composites Inc. (TSE:ZCL) insider Edward John Redmond bought 10,000 shares of ZCL Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.30 per share, with a total value of C$73,000.00.

Shares of ZCL traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 58,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,455. ZCL Composites Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.24 and a 1-year high of C$13.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 30th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded ZCL Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

About ZCL Composites

ZCL Composites Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) underground storage tanks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also manufactures and distributes liquid storage systems, including fiberglass storage tanks and related products and accessories; and produces and sells in-situ fiberglass tank and tank lining systems, and three dimensional glass fabric materials.

