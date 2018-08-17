Insider Selling: CA, Inc. (CA) Insider Sells 14,418 Shares of Stock

CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) insider Ayman Sayed sold 14,418 shares of CA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $628,048.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ayman Sayed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 10th, Ayman Sayed sold 18,693 shares of CA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $808,846.11.

On Monday, August 13th, Ayman Sayed sold 34,562 shares of CA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,497,917.08.

On Thursday, July 12th, Ayman Sayed sold 13,858 shares of CA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $608,227.62.

Shares of CA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,742,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. CA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $44.25. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.84.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). CA had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that CA, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. CA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CA shares. ValuEngine upgraded CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded CA from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded CA from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CA by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,578,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,940,000 after purchasing an additional 380,919 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in CA by 4.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,905,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,215,000 after purchasing an additional 168,480 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CA by 7.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,422,000 after purchasing an additional 151,627 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CA by 4.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,769,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,097,000 after purchasing an additional 76,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in CA by 30.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,745,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,222,000 after purchasing an additional 405,633 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CA

CA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

