Insider Selling: First United Corp (FUNC) Director Sells 703 Shares of Stock

First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) Director Robert W. Kurtz sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $14,109.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $20.25. 18,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,056. First United Corp has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $142.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.30.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First United during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First United by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First United by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in First United in the 1st quarter worth about $3,402,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First United by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded First United from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

