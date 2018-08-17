Insider Selling: Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) Insider Sells 8,180 Shares of Stock

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) insider Jeffery Kutok sold 8,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $16,441.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,133 shares in the company, valued at $12,327.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffery Kutok also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 22nd, Jeffery Kutok sold 14,313 shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $28,626.00.

Shares of INFI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.00. 1,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.15. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INFI shares. ValuEngine raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 198,098 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 95.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 372,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 181,436 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,112.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 302,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 288,500 shares during the period. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

