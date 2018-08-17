Insider Selling: MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (MKC) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Director Alan D. Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $12,530,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,675,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.05. 31,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,946. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV has a 12-month low of $93.70 and a 12-month high of $125.85.

MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.83%. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV’s payout ratio is 48.83%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 16.0% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 3.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 1.4% in the second quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 35,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 1.8% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 196,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Vertical Group downgraded MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

