Insider Selling: Mitel Networks Corp (MNW) Director Sells C$14,469.43 in Stock

Mitel Networks Corp (TSE:MNW) (NASDAQ:MITL) Director Terence Hedley Matthews sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.97, for a total transaction of C$14,469.43.

MNW traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$14.33. 4,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,119. Mitel Networks Corp has a 1-year low of C$9.17 and a 1-year high of C$14.67.

Mitel Networks Company Profile

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.

