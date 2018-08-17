Insider Selling: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Insider Sells 1,214 Shares of Stock

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 1,214 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $26,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,574.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ON stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 137,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.06. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $27.10.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 16.66%. sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,682,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,193,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,183,000 after acquiring an additional 108,305 shares in the last quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 5,508,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,900 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 5,109,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,602,000 after acquiring an additional 142,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 4,914,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,279,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

