Insider Selling: Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) Insider Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) insider Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,250 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $91,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lisa Blackwood-Kapral also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 435 shares of Shutterfly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $32,068.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SFLY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.93. 1,002,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Shutterfly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $443.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. Shutterfly had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 13.03%. equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFLY. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Shutterfly during the second quarter worth about $1,821,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterfly by 48.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 191,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterfly by 535.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Shutterfly during the first quarter worth about $1,278,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterfly by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on SFLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Shutterfly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Shutterfly in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterfly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

