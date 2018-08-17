Insider Selling: Trueblue Inc (TBI) EVP Sells 1,211 Shares of Stock

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) EVP Sean A. Ebner sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $34,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,686.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TBI traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $28.50. 2,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,432. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trueblue Inc has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $29.55.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.43 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Trueblue Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TBI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Trueblue in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Trueblue in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trueblue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Trueblue by 3.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 54,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Trueblue by 11.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trueblue by 9.8% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Trueblue by 8.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Trueblue by 5.5% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 54,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

