Insys Therapeutics Inc (INSY) Short Interest Update

Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INSY) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,712,296 shares, a drop of 1.4% from the July 13th total of 9,851,441 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,849 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.8 days. Approximately 36.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Insys Therapeutics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of INSY opened at $7.72 on Friday. Insys Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $553.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.17). Insys Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 238.31% and a negative return on equity of 130.43%. The company had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Insys Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,096,000 after purchasing an additional 193,740 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 649,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 367,630 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Insys Therapeutics Company Profile

Insys Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant adult patients; and SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS.

