Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) Receives $13.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

NTEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Intec Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Intec Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:NTEC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. 36,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,506. Intec Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). research analysts predict that Intec Pharma will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Intec Pharma by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 42,867 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $1,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. 32.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

