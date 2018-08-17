Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) Short Interest Update

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,299,562 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the July 13th total of 2,231,134 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,579,303 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 443,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 60,283 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,677,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 307,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 146,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares during the period.

PGX opened at $14.50 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

