Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Position Lifted by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.9% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 25,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 112,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 31,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $179.63 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $140.18 and a 1 year high of $182.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3764 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

