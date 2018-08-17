Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 4.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $41,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $179.63 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $140.18 and a 52-week high of $182.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3764 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

