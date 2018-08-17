Investors Sell Home Depot (HD) on Strength (HD)

Investors sold shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) on strength during trading on Friday. $139.05 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $233.40 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $94.35 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Home Depot had the 17th highest net out-flow for the day. Home Depot traded up $0.17 for the day and closed at $195.56

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $226.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $30.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 399.15%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other Home Depot news, Director Stephanie Linnartz purchased 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.57 per share, with a total value of $187,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

