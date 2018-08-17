Investors Sell Public Storage (PSA) on Strength (PSA)

Traders sold shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $35.13 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $58.73 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $23.60 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Public Storage had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Public Storage traded up $3.28 for the day and closed at $219.21

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Public Storage to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

Get Public Storage alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.61). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 55.00%. The company had revenue of $685.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 78.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Public Storage by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Public Storage by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 985,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,722 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Public Storage by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. grew its stake in Public Storage by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 96,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At March 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,392 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 223 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.