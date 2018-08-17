Investors Sell QUALCOMM (QCOM) on Strength (QCOM)

Investors sold shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) on strength during trading on Friday. $78.65 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $248.42 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $169.77 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, QUALCOMM had the 3rd highest net out-flow for the day. QUALCOMM traded up $0.30 for the day and closed at $66.06

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $52,495.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,578. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $62,646.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,265.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,669 shares of company stock worth $159,760 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.7% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.8% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 29,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

