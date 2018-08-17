Investors Sell Shares of Apple (AAPL) on Strength (AAPL)

Investors sold shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $1,665.68 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,708.51 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $42.83 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Apple had the 30th highest net out-flow for the day. Apple traded up $4.26 for the day and closed at $217.58

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1,020.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.86, for a total value of $3,237,772.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,410,061.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Federighi sold 47,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.50, for a total transaction of $9,917,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 412,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,608,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,066 shares of company stock valued at $28,208,138. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

