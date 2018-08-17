iPass (IPAS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “iPass Inc provides software-enabled enterprise connectivity services for mobile workers. iPass’ primary service is designed to enable enterprises to provide their employees with secure access to the enterprise’s internal network through an easy-to-use interface. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IPAS. ValuEngine cut iPass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of iPass in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. iPass currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.47.

Shares of iPass stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. 258,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,461. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.08. iPass has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.89.

iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. iPass had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 130,046.80%. equities analysts predict that iPass will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iPass by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,790,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iPass by 8.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,554,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 262,210 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in iPass by 133.3% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iPass during the second quarter worth $566,000. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

iPass Company Profile

iPass Inc provides mobile connectivity that enables Wi-Fi access on various mobile devices in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services that provide cloud-based solution allowing customers and their users access to its Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information.

