iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,775,409 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 13th total of 33,470,302 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,009,582 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 39.4% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $47.85.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

