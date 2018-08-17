iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) Shares Sold by Monroe Bank & Trust MI

Monroe Bank & Trust MI lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 30.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Monroe Bank & Trust MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,832,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,204,000 after purchasing an additional 213,967 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,501,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,796,000 after purchasing an additional 100,319 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3,687.7% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,372,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,901 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 949,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 478.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,523,000 after purchasing an additional 744,035 shares in the last quarter.

IWO stock opened at $209.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $162.12 and a twelve month high of $214.74.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

