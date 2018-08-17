J C Penney (JCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The department store operator reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

NYSE JCP opened at $1.76 on Friday. J C Penney has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $760.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Get J C Penney alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on JCP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of J C Penney from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 price objective on shares of J C Penney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of J C Penney to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of J C Penney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.48.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for J C Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J C Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.