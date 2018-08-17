Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) SVP Sells $101,250.00 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) SVP Paul D. Melancon sold 1,125 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at $450,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of JACK traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.64. The stock had a trading volume of 40,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,823. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.23 and a 52 week high of $108.55.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $187.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.05 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JACK. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 19.4% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.