Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chemed Co. (CHE)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,841,000 after buying an additional 64,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chemed by 175.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,018,000 after buying an additional 130,719 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 28,358.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 156,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 155,971 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Chemed by 2.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,567,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 5.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 133,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed to $321.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.33.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.27, for a total value of $6,123,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,119,714.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.13, for a total value of $65,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,320.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,450 shares of company stock worth $6,269,496. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CHE opened at $316.95 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.09 and a fifty-two week high of $335.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Chemed had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $441.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

