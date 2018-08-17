Jetcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $212,616.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. Jetcoin has a market cap of $212,616.00 and $23,797.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Mercatox and CoinExchange. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015345 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00300878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00158877 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000215 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012208 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00035442 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,823,701 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.