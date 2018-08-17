Jewels Market Cap Hits $33,404.00 (JWL)

Jewels (CURRENCY:JWL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Jewels coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Jewels has a market cap of $33,404.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Jewels was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jewels has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009612 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 436.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003457 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000132 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000595 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Rimbit (RBT) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Jewels

JWL is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewels’ total supply is 20,181,636 coins. Jewels’ official Twitter account is @jewelscoin. The official website for Jewels is jewelsproject.com.

Jewels Coin Trading

Jewels can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

