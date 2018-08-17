JinkoSolar (JKS) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JKS. TheStreet lowered JinkoSolar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on JinkoSolar and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered JinkoSolar to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.

JKS stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,078. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $915.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 23.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,025,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 197,532 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 20.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 767,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 128,716 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 25.1% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 345,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 69,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 39.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 186,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 53,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

