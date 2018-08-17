Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 1,482 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,747 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 50,502 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 111.6% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,474 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 114,821 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after buying an additional 19,942 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 82,926 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $15,693,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:PXD opened at $173.09 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $125.46 and a twelve month high of $213.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 80.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.08). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PXD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.95.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total transaction of $38,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,698.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $212,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.