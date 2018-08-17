Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $2.44 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $4,319,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,761,374.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $192.44 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $184.21 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.33. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.39.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

