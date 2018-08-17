Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $7.91 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $100,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 99.6% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 112.1% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 97.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $91.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

