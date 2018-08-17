Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 219 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $11,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,163,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 567,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,912,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 121.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,060,000 after buying an additional 289,319 shares in the last quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 488,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,594,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22,486.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 447,926 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $230.47 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $233.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

