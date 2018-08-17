Judd Dayton Acquires 105,300 Shares of FitLife Brands Inc (FTLF) Stock

FitLife Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:FTLF) insider Judd Dayton bought 105,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,431.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Judd Dayton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 30th, Judd Dayton bought 44,400 shares of FitLife Brands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.37 per share, for a total transaction of $16,428.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTLF remained flat at $$0.28 on Friday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,268. FitLife Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.47.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a negative net margin of 54.76% and a negative return on equity of 55.62%.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc manufactures and markets nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements, such as Censor, Cardio Cuts, and LipoRUSH DS; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development, including Amplify XL, Pump Fuel, and Flex Stack; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts comprising Isolate, Ultrakarbs, and NeuroLean; and men's health and weight loss formulations consisting of JXT5 and PyroStim.

