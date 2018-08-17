JUST EAT PLC/ADR (JSTTY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th.

Shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.47. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.54.

JUST EAT PLC/ADR Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

