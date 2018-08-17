Kalevi Kurkijarvi Sells 4,000 Shares of FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $241,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kalevi Kurkijarvi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 19th, Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 4,000 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $257,400.00.

On Monday, June 18th, Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 4,000 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $232,760.00.

Shares of FGEN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.70. The company had a trading volume of 205,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,589. FibroGen Inc has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $68.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.31. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 85.59%. The company had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. equities analysts predict that FibroGen Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,463,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,182,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,037,000 after purchasing an additional 271,981 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,686,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,156,000 after purchasing an additional 83,850 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,349,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,198,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,053,000 after purchasing an additional 194,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

