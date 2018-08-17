Kandi Technologies Group Inc (KNDI) CEO Buys $37,087.12 in Stock

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) CEO Xiaoming Hu purchased 9,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $37,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Xiaoming Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 16th, Xiaoming Hu purchased 21,000 shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00.

On Friday, August 10th, Xiaoming Hu purchased 37,461 shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $146,472.51.

KNDI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. 79,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kandi Technologies Group Inc has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $216.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 3.25.

KNDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Kandi Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.05% of Kandi Technologies Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

