Karbo Hits Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $3,126.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karbo coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002858 BTC on major exchanges including BTC Trade UA, Crex24, TradeOgre and Kuna. During the last seven days, Karbo has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.64 or 0.01489540 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011018 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007975 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002224 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Leviar (XLC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Karbo

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 6,340,006 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin.

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Livecoin, BTC Trade UA, Cryptopia, Kuna and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

