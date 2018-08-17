KAZ Minerals (KAZ) Receives “Sell” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KAZ. Peel Hunt raised shares of KAZ Minerals to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 920 ($11.74) to GBX 1,035 ($13.20) in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.27) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 1,015 ($12.95) to GBX 800 ($10.21) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of KAZ Minerals to an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.39) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 768.93 ($9.81).

LON KAZ traded down GBX 81.70 ($1.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 478.50 ($6.10). 7,524,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. KAZ Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 413.10 ($5.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 974.20 ($12.43).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a GBX 4.69 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. It operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in eastern Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

