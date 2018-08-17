KBC Group NV Cuts Position in Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,830 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WYND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $131.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Shares of WYND opened at $44.86 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $42.95 and a 52 week high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

