KBC Group NV Has $3.64 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc (GPN)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158,752 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,804,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 215,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 136.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after purchasing an additional 121,432 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $118.02 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $92.90 and a 52-week high of $121.00. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $982.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $1,212,149.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $69,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,316.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,381 shares of company stock worth $2,767,524 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

