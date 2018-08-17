Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kewaunee Scientific earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.4260810082075 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of KEQU stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.70. 6,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $44.51 million for the quarter.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

